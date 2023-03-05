What the most popular tattoo search in NJ says about us

Getting a tattoo can be everything from a one-time meaningful gesture to a passion that really becomes a part of you. And at no time in history have tattoos been more popular in New Jersey than they are now.

Photo by Lucas Lenzi on Unsplash Photo by Lucas Lenzi on Unsplash loading...

As the popularity of tattoos explodes in the Garden State, the question has gone from whether or not you have any tattoos to which one is your absolute favorite.

And there are so many amazing tattoo artists all over the state, and they have become as important to us as our favorite restaurant, manicurist, and pizzeria.

Photo by Seyi Ariyo on Unsplash Photo by Seyi Ariyo on Unsplash loading...

We started to wonder with the thousands of tattoos around us which tattoo design is the most popular in New Jersey and of course, the experts for things like this had the answer ready.

The fine folks at Zippia have listed the top tattoo in every state in America, and the one that's front and center in New Jersey might surprise you.

Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash loading...

If you're thinking it has something to do with your kids, boating, or an animal or pet, those are all good guesses, but none of those is New Jersey's top tattoo.

Actually, the #1 tattoo in New Jersey is an actual tattoo of New Jersey. Now that shows some state pride. And it goes without saying that we are the only state where a New Jersey tattoo is #1.

Just three states made it to #1 as their residents' tattoo choice.

The results in this article were based on Google Trends over the course of one year.

Great Monmouth County Tattoo Parlors

The 15 Best Tattoo Parlors In Ocean County, New Jersey