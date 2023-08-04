What really ought to be banned in NJ
Government is great at forcing you to do things and dressing it up pretty like they’re doing you a favor. Bans seldom feel OK.
Did you know this week the incandescent lightbulb was just banned from being sold in the United States? If you still have them you can use them, but as far as buying new ones, no way. You now need to buy LED bulbs. Yes, they last longer, but they can be three and a half times more expensive.
In New Jersey, it’s been more than a year since they banned single-use plastic bags (My small bathroom trash can needs a liner and my dog pooping would argue they are not single-use). Just today, I overheard a conversation between a store clerk and two customers all bitching about the new law, and pointing out several areas where it was short-sighted.
Bans don’t feel good. Usually because they’re banning things most people still want; like gas stoves.
But what if they banned the right things?
Here’s a list of things NJ could ban that everyone would support:
Leaving your car at the pump while you go inside the convenience store to shop.
Slowing down the line behind you by paying in exact change. “Hold on, I think I have a nickel somewhere.”
Stepping off at the top of a crowded escalator then stopping cold.
Fast food drive-thru workers asking for your order before your car is even stopped at the speaker.
Actually telling someone when they ask, “How you doing?” It just means hi. Keep your mouth shut.
Getting into an elevator before waiting to see if anyone already in the elevator is getting out.
Not giving an acknowledgment wave when someone was kind enough to let you into traffic.
Blocking other customers in a grocery store aisle when having a reunion with a friend.
Arguing over a 10 cents off deal with a cashier when people are waiting behind you.
Setting up your spot on the beach within ten feet of someone when there’s plenty of other space.
