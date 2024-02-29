What New Jersey prefers on its burgers
Earlier this month Burger King announced its Million Dollar Whopper contest. All you have to do is come up with a burger combination with all the toppings you love and would suggest, and you could win $1 million.
They have to fill out an entry form online with up to eight toppings on their burger idea.
Three finalists will be invited to Burger King headquarters in Miami later this year where guests will vote for the winner.
Besides the $1 million prize the winner will have their creation featured on Burger King menus for a limited time. There is no shortage of creativity in America when it comes to what people will put on their burgers.
Here are some of the best in New Jersey.
My all-time favorite is pretty close to the original Whopper with a slight variation. It's lettuce, tomatoes and raw onion with mayonnaise. We asked New Jerseyans what makes the ideal burger for them. Here's a quick sample.
Mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese.
Double cheese (American) on the burger and that's it.
Bacon and blue cheese.
Cold cheddar on a well-cooked burger.
American cheese, caramelized onion and bacon.
Pizza burger (it's Jersey) Fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce.
Brown gravy and onions with pepper jack cheese.
A burger with grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.