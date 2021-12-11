What my kids thought was an appropriate star for their Christmas tree

You gotta love it when kids improvise. And it's even better when they improvise during the holiday season.

This year, my wife and I decided to do something a little different. We decided to give the kids their own Christmas tree.

We have a fully finished basement that's primarily used as the playroom, and we figured this would be the perfect place to set up their own tree.

Now to be clear, it's not a real tree, which is nice because what six-year-old twin boys would water it anyway?

So we put the tree together with them, and they had a blast decorating it.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

We gave the kids some of the spare decorations to use, as well as construction paper to make their own decorations. And of course, lights.

Photo by Cole Ciarlello on Unsplash

But the one thing we didn't have an extra of was a star for the top. We have the star we use every year for the real tree in our living area, but nothing that would work for the kids' tree.

Now even though we told them we'd be getting them a star, they couldn't wait. So they dug around their play area and found the perfect star. And I have to say, this kinda fits them.

So here it is. The star my kids picked for their very own Christmas tree.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Cute, right? I wouldn't expect anything less from our boys. And just to be clear, we will be getting them their very own star soon. But for now, that'll do.

Hope your star shines just as bright this holiday season.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

