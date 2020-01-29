What is New Jersey’s state slogan?

The official "slogan" for the state is "Liberty and Prosperity" is on the state flag way back when both were possible here. That has long since faded away except for the political elite with connections. The rest of us struggle to realize either of those. The state advertising slogan is another story.

Las Vegas just changed theirs to better reflect the times we live in. It was "What happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas", but with social media and the public's insatiable appetite for attention, that no longer makes sense. Mere minutes after some crazed tourist does a jello shot off some stripper's navel, it's broadcast to the world on his multiple social media accounts.

So what is New Jersey's ad slogan. New Jersey and You Perfect together worked for a while from the 80's on. Then it got changed to something forgettable and then Chris Christie officially changed it again in 2017 to "Garden State". Ok, that should get the tourists flocking here to pick tomatoes, but probably not. Our state slogan should reflect the attitude of the people and the state. So, we asked our listeners for some fresh and not-so-fresh ideas.

New Jersey, no wall come and get it

Welcome to New Jersey, now bend over

New Jersey: if the jughandles don't kill you, the taxes will

New Jersey: if you have to act you probably can't afford it

Welcome to New Jersey, a$$hole

It's Jersey, you got a problem with that?

New Jersey... recalculating

New Jersey: it's free to get it, but you have to pay to get out!

Welcome to New Jersey... WHATAYOU LOOKIN' AT?

New Jersey, don't worry we hate you too!

The most clever one: eNJoy NJ.

But the most accurate one came inadvertently from our current Governor: "if the tax rate is your issue, we're probably not your state."

You win 'Givernor' Murphy!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​