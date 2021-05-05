What incentive Jersey wants to get vaccinated (Opinion)

What would it take for you to get the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey? The incentives seem to be coming from everywhere. Many businesses are offering incentives like cash to their employees. Governor Murphy is offering free beer much to the dismay of our own Dennis Malloy.

So what would it take for you to get the vaccine? First off, if you don't believe it works or you do believe that it can harm you, the answer should be nothing. I really don't think there's a brew anywhere worth risking my life for.

Personally, I got the vaccine because my wife got me an appointment 15 minutes away from my house. As most husbands know, when your wife gets you a vaccine appointment, it's either take that shot or lethal injection, which I would rather have than the aggravation of not getting the friggin' vaccine.

But there are some in New Jersey that do have their price. They were the ones who called into my show Tuesday night and responded on my Facebook and Twitter and here are some of the responses to the post, "They're now offering a free beer if you get the vaccine. What would Governor Murphy offer that would convince you to get vaccinated?"

What incentive Jersey wants to get vaccinated The incentives seem to be coming from everywhere. Many businesses are offering incentives like cash to their employees. Governor Murphy is even offering free beer if you get the shot. Is there anything that you entice you to get the shot? That's what Steve Trevelise asked his social media following, here's some of what they came up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

The event so good, you'd get the COVID vaccine The push is on to get you to take a COVID vaccine no matter how old you are. Is there really a show out there that would make you want to run out and get a vaccine that you wouldn't normally take or take the time out of your day to run and get a COVID test, along with paying the high ticket price just to see it? That the question Steve Trevelise posed to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with.