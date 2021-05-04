How insulting is the free-beer-for-vaccine ploy? (Opinion)

As if to try harder to prove that he is perhaps the most out of touch politician in New Jersey history, Governor Murphy thinks if he offers you a free beer, you'll go take your vaccine like a good little citizen.

You, the great unwashed, need the incentive of a free beer if you "do your part" by lining up to take an experimental drug. You may be one of the millions in the state who already got the vaccine, and if you are, good for you. I hope you feel better about your health and those around you. That's your choice and I'm happy you were free to make that choice for yourself without being offered a beer.

In his Monday press briefing aka dog and pony show, he unveiled the "shot and beer" program to get the remainder of the "rabble" out there who need a little prodding to "do the right thing" and take the shot.

If you didn't already feel alienated, dominated and humiliated by this condescending ploy, he's also making sure you don't get out of line this summer at the shore. His plan to use the proud members of the New Jersey State Police to keep an eye on partygoers and the bars that might jump the gun and violate Murphy's executive orders.

If that wasn't creepy and over-reaching enough, they routinely send state agents into bars to try and entice or trick employees of bars and restaurants into violations. Yes, it happens routinely and it's disgusting. These businesses who have been through hell in the last year, just trying to survive, now have to watch out for the same people whose salaries they pay in huge taxes, from fining them or shutting them down. Don't worry, it's for your safety. This is no safety if we've lost our freedoms, my friends. If the pandemic wasn't scary and ugly enough, you can count on the State of New Jersey under Emperor Murphy, to make it that much worse.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.