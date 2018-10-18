What a difference a week makes for NJ weather

When I last filled in on the weather blog , we were talking about the return of 80-plus degree temperatures in New Jersey. We were also talking about Yankee playoff games, but ... well, let's focus on the weather angle, shall we?

If you can believe it, that was only 10 days ago. Chances are, you had the t-shirt and shorts working as recently as last Wednesday. Now, as seen in the lovely stock photo above, you'll need something significantly heavier to get through this Thursday.

Following a chilly night, the Garden State will be blanketed in sunshine for the daytime, but it will be windy, with highs ranging from the mid-40s into just the lower 50s. Thursday night remains clear, but turns very cold once again; the northwest corner of the state could potentially dip as low as about 28 degrees, but the rest of New Jersey should hover close to 30, with urban areas sticking around 40 degrees.

On Friday, the sun is back, and temperatures begin a brief rebound — mostly mid-50s up to 60. A morning shower starts the day on Saturday, but it'll be partly cloudy after that, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Right now Sunday and Monday look very much like the Thursday we have ahead of us, but Dan will be back on Friday to take you through that stretch and look further into next week.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Friday, Oct. 19, as Patrick Lavery slides over to the anchor chair for "New Jersey's First News." Patrick is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5.

More from New Jersey 101.5: