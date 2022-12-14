Cap'n Crunch with brussels sprouts. Yup, that's a thing. And it's actually very tasty.

Had dinner with some friends and colleagues at The Butcher's Block in Long Branch this past Tuesday night.

First of all, as a New Jersey small, family business, this is a must on your list.

Secondly, please order your steak rare or at least medium rare. The meat that is brought into this butcher shop is the highest quality you can get and trust me, you want to taste it.

The restaurant is known for two sides in addition to the steaks, brussels sprouts, and fingerling potatoes. Both were delicious, but the twist was that the Brussel sprouts were served with a sprinkling of Cap'n Crunch cereal.

I know, sounds weird. Sound ridiculous. But it worked. It added a level of crunch and sweetness that was not overpowering but complimented the vegetable.

I opened up the conversation to our audience and got some interesting feedback.

The top odd combo was a pulled pork sandwich in a jelly donut. Yup, I'd try it.

One caller joined us to explain that in their wedding catering menu the fried chicken was breaded with crushed Cap'n Crunch. So apparently this is a thing in Jersey.

Lived here most of my life and still, I'm learning things about our great state.

What's your strange food combo? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know, your food may end up as a part of our on-air conversation!

