Wegmans lowers prices to help food stamp recipients — shutdown fallout

TRENTON — Wegmans has temporarily reduced the price on a 16 items as the effects of the federal government shutdown are still being felt.

Uncertainty over when the shutdown would end led to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients being paid their February benefits in January; at the time it wasn't clear whether recipients would get payments beyond that before the shutdown ended. But the shutdown ended after 35 days on Jan. 25.

In a statement, the supermarket chain, with 9 New Jersey locations, said the United Way asked for its help in assisting recipients stretch their budgets until March benefits are paid.

"The most-direct way for us to help is by lowering prices for all customers beginning Saturday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, March 2 on the items that will make nutritious meals at a truly affordable cost," Danny Wegman, the company's chairman, said.

A free Wegman's Shopper Card is required to get the special prices which include soup, bread, dairy products, meat, chicken, fruits and vegetables and pasta.

