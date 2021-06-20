Weehawken, NJ man killed 24-year-old girlfriend, prosecutor says

WEEHAWKEN — A 22-year-old township man has been accused of killing his 24-year-old girlfriend on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Weehawken Police were called to a medical emergency at an apartment at 561 Hudson Avenue. Officers found Michelle Paola Castillo Siguencia unresponsive in the bathroom, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Police then received word that Siguencia’s boyfriend, Joseph Palacios, had barricaded himself in a family member’s apartment in nearby Union City.

The Hudson County Regional SWAT team was called into the 33rd Street residence and Palacios was arrested just before 10 p.m.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to the prosecutor.

Palacios was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of illegal weapons possession of a knife, Suarez said.

Siguencia’s official cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy.

