Wednesday NJ weather: Warm, humid, semi-stormy, and summery again

The Bottom Line

The warm, humid, summery weather continues. Approximately the northern half of New Jersey will see unsettled, stormy weather Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, we're staying to draw close attention to a coastal storm system that will tap into some tropical moisture. Heavy rain, some wind, and minor coastal impacts are possible from Thursday night into Friday.

Wednesday

Same story, different day. We're starting the day with muggy conditions and 70s on the temperature map. Under a mix of clouds and sun, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across most of the state. (We'll probably hit 90+ somewhere in the state for the 7th day in a row.)

Scattered thunderstorms are likely starting around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a weak shortwave rides through our atmosphere. That chance for storms looks to be limited to approximately the northern half of NJ — let's say from Mercer-Middlesex counties up to the top of the state. There could be some downpours and lightning, but severe weather is not a huge concern.

Farther south, we'll only see a shower, if that.

Thursday

During the day, it should be bright and sunny and dry. High temperatures will push to around the 90-degree mark. Rain and clouds may start to bubble up from the south Thursday night.

Friday

Our next big weathermaker is set to arrive early Friday morning. I'm not going to go into great detail here, but will publish a special weather blog later Wednesday morning laying out some scenarios. (Keep an eye here and on social media for the link.) We're definitely going to see clouds and feel tropical humidity. Pockets of heavy rainfall are looking likely too, especially along the coast. Top rainfall totals in New Jersey may be on the order of 2 to 3 inches. Some wind is possible, with gusts to 40 mph. And we'll watch for coastal flooding, although the orientation and speed of the storm looks to keep coastal impacts on the minor side. High temperatures on Friday will be limited to about 80 degrees.

Saturday

Heat and humidity return for the second weekend of July. In addition, Saturday looks unsettled as a weak cold front arrives. Scattered strong thunderstorms look likely between lunch and dinnertime. High temperatures will probably reach the lower 90s, away from the Jersey Shore.

Sunday

The second half of the weekend will be sunnier and drier. And slightly less humid. Still hot though, with highs again in the lower 90s.

The Extended Forecast

Monday looks hot too, with another day of 90s amid hazy sunshine. Guidance shows another storm system arrives on Tuesday, with another chance of steady rain.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.