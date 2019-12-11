Wednesday NJ weather: Snowy morning, then just plain cold

It's snowing! So far, our minor winter weather event has played out very closely to the going forecast. We've had some warm air problems in Atlantic and Cape May counties, leading to a late transition from rain to snow. Meanwhile, dry air has invited North Jersey, putting a temporary pause on the snowfall. Through the middle of the state, we're in prime snow time now. Bands of heavy snow will lead to slushy and slippery roads, and we'll deal with pockets of low visibility. Light accumulations — on the order of an inch or two — are possible on grassy and colder surfaces.

The heaviest snow looks to pass through New Jersey from 5 a.m. to 7-8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The latest guidance suggests snow will taper from northwest to east between about 9 a.m. and Noon — let's call that late morning Wednesday. Lingering snow showers are possible along the coast through early afternoon Wednesday.

If you don't have to drive in it, the snow will be pretty. It is conversational snow. However, those who have a difficult ride to work/school on a dry day will have extra headaches during the snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 11 a.m. for northeastern New Jersey — eastern Bergen, eastern Essex, Hudson, and eastern Union counties. The National Weather Service decided not to issue an advisory for the other 17 counties in New Jersey, as snow accumulations on road surfaces will be very limited. Can't argue with that.

Increasing sunshine will take over Wednesday afternoon. You'll still have to bundle up as temperatures remain cold, in the mid to upper 30s. Quite a difference from yesterday's 60-degree weather.

Another problem will arise as Wednesday night falls. A hard freeze is expected, with overnight low temperatures in the 20s and a wind chill ("feels like" temperature) in the teens. Not only will you have to bundle up, but watch out for the refreeze. Any puddles or slush will freeze to solid ice, so there things could become deceptively slippery by Thursday morning. (Also known as black ice.)

We're stuck in cold air again Thursday, although it will be the quietest weather day of the week. Highs temperatures will only reach the mid 30s, with plenty of sunshine and dry air.

Our active weather pattern continues as our next storm system pushes in Friday. As clouds return, a few spotty showers will be possible during the day Friday. Any threat of steadier rain should hold off until Friday evening. But we are looking at just plain rain from this one, as high temperatures on Friday will recover to the lower 40s (north), mid-upper 40s (central), and lower 50s (south).

Saturday looks quite wet, with forecast models painting rain over New Jersey all day long. In case you're keeping score, that will be our third semi-washout of the week, on top of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s statewide.

Sunday should dry out, with partial sunshine and a stiff breeze. My current forecast puts high temps in the lower 50s again, but a cooldown may kick-in late-day.

Monday turns colder again, with highs closer to 40 than 50. And then our next next storm system arrives late Monday into Tuesday. This one raises an eyebrow, given the cold antecedent conditions. There could be some snow and ice problems early Tuesday morning, before flipping to rain for the rest of Tuesday.

My goodness, what a busy, active weather forecast! As always, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest day-by-day play-by-play. Be smart and stay safe out there!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.