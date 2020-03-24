We talk with the governor Wednesday at 4:45pm

To say the coronavirus crisis is a fluid situation is an understatement. Things can change rapidly. But as it stands now we are scheduled to speak with Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday at 4:45pm. Be listening to hear the very latest about the COVID-19 outbreak; the hospital supplies situation, the economy, the closures and what help is available.

You can listen on-air as usual, or through the NJ101.5 app. It should also be on Facebook Live. If you don’t already have the NJ101.5 app it’s a free download and great to have at a time when you may be stuck in your house and not able to listen to us on your commute as usual. See the links below to install it on your iOS or Android device.

