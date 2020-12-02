We may know this week if Thanksgiving was virus super-spread disaster

TRENTON — Public health officials should know in the next five to seven days whether the Thanksgiving holiday was a coronavirus superspreader event.

State epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan on Wednesday said that “we do expect with the volume of travel over the holiday weekend, that there might be concern for spikes.”

Gov. {Phil Murphy suggested during the same news conference that it’s possible, depending on what happens, additional steps may have to be taken that could impact Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza and New Year’s.

“All options are on the table,” he said. “In other words, if we see a big spike coming out of Thanksgiving, that will be of significant concern and we’re going to have to revisit where we are.”

Murphy announced an additional 4,350 new coronavirus cases, with 56 more deaths, 3,287 hospitalizations, 599 patients in intensive care and 354 patients on ventilators.

And he’s worried about what could happen next.

With the COVID numbers continuing to rise higher over the past several weeks, Murphy recently lowered indoor gathering limits in private homes to 10, and dropped outdoor gathering totals to 25 while also pleading with all Garden State residents to keep their Thanksgiving get-togethers small, with immediate family only.

The governor said he understands everyone wants to know when infection rates will drop so they can put their masks away “and feel freer to gather with family and friends." But, he said, "these numbers tell us for now, not anytime soon.”

Murphy said because of the current threat posed by the virus, “no one should be traveling out of state for anything beyond that which is essential for your daily life.”

He said that means you should not even think about traveling anywhere for the upcoming holidays.

“This is Grinch times 5,” said Murphy. “It’s not fun for anybody, all of that stinks but, unfortunately, that’s the reality we’re in.”

The governor was quick to add, however, with effective COVID vaccines about to be given emergency clearance for distribution, “I believe completely this is not the reality we’re in next year. When we talk about light at the end of the tunnel, this is real.”

