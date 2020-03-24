As the daily number of novel coronavirus cases and the resulting death total continues to spike higher every day, the departure from normalcy and our new "stay in your house" reality has become exhausting and debilitating for many New Jersey residents.

The ongoing message from Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials has been that the infection rate is expected to shoot much higher — and the best weapon we have to slow the spread and infection rate of COVID-19 is social distancing.

Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease services for the state Department of Health, said another important point to keep in mind is the effects of the efforts being made today are not immediately apparent because the virus may take more than a week to percolate before a person shows any symptoms.

“What we’re seeing now in these numbers are not what’s happening now. It’s what was happening about 10 days ago. So we’re really too soon to know exactly what we can expect to see with the response we’ve already taken," he said Tuesday.

“We really have to wait and see. We have to see the data coming in, we have to see what’s happening with the hospitals, we have to see whether they’re getting overwhelmed.”

Murphy said it’s important to remember that New Jersey only went to “the most aggressive social distancing posture" on Saturday, making interpreting any data right now difficult or impossible.

“We need a longer runway to get a handle on this," he said. “We know that it takes up to two weeks for people to show signs of the illness, so new cases today could still mean new cases two weeks from now.”

Murphy said all laboratories doing testing are now required to submit data on negative as well as positive results, which will help health officials to get a better sense of how the virus is spreading in the Garden State and when it will start to trend downward.

He said a reason why the number of people with COVID-19 in New Jersey is spiking is because we are dramatically increasing the number of tests being performed, so this trend should not be alarming.

“We get it: We understand your anxiety, we understand what it’s like being cooped up at home, but we need you to continue to stay at home," he pleaded.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli pointed out “we’ve seen in other countries such as China and South Korea that taking aggressive actions can flatten the curve and decrease the number of new cases.”

She said so far in New Jersey, more than 12,000 novel coronavirus tests have been performed and 27% of those people, about 3,600, have tested positive.

