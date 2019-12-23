Wawa data breach: What to do if you used a credit card there

Wawa -- the chain of convenience stores ubiquitous in the Philly region and always expanding in New Jersey -- warns thousands of customers' data could be at risk after debit and credit card information was stolen.

What does this mean? It means that if you used a credit or debit card at a Wawa within the last 9 months, your information could be in danger.

You can take the following steps to minimize your risk:

1. Be aware that Wawa is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services. You can call to learn more at 844-386-9559 or click HERE.

2. Contact your bank and ask them to reissue a new card to replace the one that you used at a Wawa within the last 9 months.

3. Check your credit card statements. If incorrect charges were made, it is easier to dispute the transaction if done sooner rather than later.

4. Keep an eye on your credit reports HERE.

5. Depending on your situation, it might be worth your while to put a security freeze on your account. This is one of the best way to stop a scammer in his or her tracks.

6. Be aware of fake emails or phone calls about the data breach. Scammers may try to trick people by calling asking for your information to try and "handle" the security breach. Don't fall for it.

Always watch your account -- things like this happen a lot more often than you would think.

If you have ANY concerns, contact Wawa.

