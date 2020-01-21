Gov. Phil Murphy signed 152 bills and joint resolutions Tuesday, putting a final flurry on a two-year legislative session in which the most laws were enacted since the mid-1980s.

Among the new laws Murphy signed Tuesday was a ban on flavored vape products that takes effect in April, an expansion of the tax credit for movies filmed in New Jersey, in-state college tuition for children of H-1B visa holders, online voter registration and a ban on the sale of realistic toy guns.

“The governor and the Legislature have found some things in common, after all,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University. “We hear an awful lot about their differences, but there are at least (152) things that they have in common today.”

Murphy signed 687 bills in two years, the most since the second half of Gov. Tom Kean’s first term in 1984-85. Murphy signed 518 bills and 30 joint resolutions in his second year as governor, including 144 bills and eight joint resolutions Tuesday alone.

Including the 44 joint resolutions he has signed, Murphy enacted one piece of legislation for every day of his first two years as governor.

“This is really not unusual or unexpected from a progressive governor with a progressive agenda and, let’s face it, a progressive Legislature as well,” Rasmussen said.

“When you have a Legislature and a governor that are the same party, even if they don’t always agree, they’re not always in lockstep, as is the case with this governor and this Legislature, there still is an awful lot of opportunity for agreement,” he said.

Those disagreements were also on display Tuesday, as Murphy rejected 33 bills through a pocket veto, meaning they didn’t become law because he didn’t sign them. Only at the end of a two-year session can a bill be rejected that way.

The bills vetoed Tuesday include a paint recycling program that would have added a fee to paint purchases, a new category of theft for "porch pirates," written depression screenings in schools for middle- and high-school students and new penalties, licensing fees and regulations for vape shops.

Add those to 14 absolute vetoes, 70 conditional vetoes and four line-item vetoes and you get far more vetoes than lawmakers expected when Murphy spoke in his 2018 inaugural address about meeting bills “with a signing ceremony instead of a veto pen.”

Fifty of the conditionally vetoed bills were later enacted with his recommended changes, but 20 were never enacted. None of the 14 absolute vetoes were overridden by the Legislature, though one became law through a replacement bill that was the same as the version Murphy initially rejected.

Combined, 66 bills that were passed by the Legislature were blocked by Murphy.

Rasmussen expects some of the vetoed bills will come back in the new session, as well as other topics that didn’t quite reach Murphy’s desk such as ending religious exemptions for vaccinations.

“On those areas where a bill has been vetoed, it may not mean the end of the line. It may mean that they’re starting over again,” he said. “A lot of these ideas that he’s vetoed, we’ll see them perking back up again in the new legislative session.”

Below is the list of 33 bills Murphy pocket vetoed. Below that is the longer list of bills and resolutions he signed.

S691/A657 – Requires that if a school district satisfies 80% or more of the required NJ Quality Single Accountability Continuum standards in an area of district effectiveness under State intervention, the State must return that area to local control

S1083/A544 – Establishes loan program and provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for establishment of new vineyards and wineries

S2421/A1030 – Concerns installation of electric vehicle charging stations in common interest communities

S2425/A3851 – Revises law relating to common interest communities

S2429/A4028 – Requires automobile insurers to disclose policy limits upon request by an attorney under certain circumstances

S2835/A3926 – Requires public schools to administer written screenings for depression for students in certain grades

S2897/A1433– Requires DCA to establish procedures for inspection and abatement of mold hazards in residential buildings and school facilities, and certification programs for mold inspectors and mold hazard abatement workers

S2957/A4712– Establishes five-year moratorium on conversions of certain residential rental premises in qualified counties

S2958/A4535 – Establishes the "Energy Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership Act"

S3062/A2049 – Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for businesses that employ apprentices in DOL registered apprenticeships

S3063/A4655 – Provides tuition fee waiver apprenticeship courses

S3137/A1308 – The "Electronic Construction Procurement Act"

S3252/A4713 – "New Townhouse Fire Safety Act"; requires automatic fire sprinkler systems in new townhomes

S3263/A4837 – Revises and updates membership and purpose of Advisory Council on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in DHS

S3270/A5095 – Establishes certain requirements for stop loss insurance offered to small employers

S3393/ACS for A5384 and 5157 – Allows certain preserved farms to hold 14 special occasion events per year; imposes further event restrictions on residentially-exposed preserved farms

S3770/A6118 – Establishes "New Jersey Economic and Fiscal Policy Review Commission" to provide ongoing review of State and local tax structure, economic conditions, and related fiscal issues

S3888/A5585 – Extends document submission deadlines under Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant program and Urban Transit Hub Tax Credit program

S4035/A5702 – Makes Fiscal Year 2020 supplemental appropriation of $1,700,000 for Thomas Edison State University

S4281/A6094 – Requires State to sell and convey to Educational Services Commission of New Jersey certain land and improvements known as Piscataway Regional Day School

S4331/A4727 – Requires person taking written examination for permit to watch video of rights and responsibilities of driver stopped by law enforcement; requires testing on rights and responsibilities of driver stopped by law enforcement

A491/S4340 (Jimenez/Sacco, Stack) – Enhances PFRS accidental death pension for surviving spouse by providing for minimum of $50,000 annually

A1044/S1441 – Requires Director of Division of Taxation to examine feasibility of centralized property tax information system to verify property taxes paid by homestead property tax reimbursement claimants

A1045/S2856 – Clarifies sales tax collection responsibilities of horse-boarding businesses in New Jersey

A1526/S1048 – Concerns payment of independent contractors

A2731/S3407 – Removes statutory limitation on number of permits that may be issued by Division of Fish and Wildlife for the taking of beaver

A4382/S2815 – Requires paint producers to implement or participate in paint stewardship program

A4463/S3927 – Establishes "Electronic Permit Processing Review System"

A4788/S3880 – Establishes expedited construction inspection program

A5072/S3496 – "Defense Against Porch Pirates Act"; creates new category of theft, with penalties including mandatory restitution and community service, for taking package delivered to residence by cargo carrier

A5446/S3907 – Requires reporting of opioid deaths

A5629/S3980 – Clarifies provisions concerning disclosure of existence and content of discrimination or harassment complaints; requires certain disclosures to person against whom complaint is made

ACS for A5922 and 5923/SCS for S4223 and 4224 – Revises requirements for sale of tobacco and vapor products; increases penalties for prohibited sales; increases fees for cigarette and vapor business licensure

Here is the list of new laws and resolutions signed Tuesday:

S62/A2478 – Requires certain contractors to register under "The Public Works Contractor Registration Act"

S358/A4587 – Establishes database with certain information about individuals elected to public office in this State

S376/A3839 – Eliminates eligibility time limit on tuition benefits for spouses of certain public safety workers killed in performance of their duties

S497/A4626 – Allows certain prior statements by children to be admitted into evidence in child abuse and termination of parental rights cases

S498/ACS for A3391 – Makes various changes to "Criminal Injuries Compensation Act of 1971"

S521/A4378 – Requires NJ State Council on Arts to establish "Artist District" designation and select certain municipalities or areas within municipalities for such designation

S589/ACS for A422 – Requires Secretary of State to establish secure Internet website for online voter registration; authorizes use of digitized signatures from New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s database

S700/A3836 – "Higher Education Citizenship Equality Act"; defines domicile for dependent students for purpose of eligibility for State student grants and scholarships, and resident tuition rate

S721/A1751 – Authorizes use of certain electric school buses

S758/A1987 – Requires incarcerated individual from State to be counted at residential address for legislative redistricting purposes

S765/A541 – Prohibits Higher Education Student Assistance Authority from referring defaulted loans under New Jersey College Loans to Assist State Students (NJCLASS) Loan Program for certain actions if authority and borrower have entered into settlement agreement

S782/A1110 – Increases workers’ compensation for loss of hand or foot

S834 wGR/A4186 – Prohibits resale of non-prescription diabetes test devices by pharmacists

S939/A3331 – Requires forms and materials for individuals with developmental disabilities to be available in languages other than English

S974/A3040 – Requires newborn infants be screened for spinal muscular atrophy

S1032/A2389 – Concerns expansion of services provided by DHS mental health screening services

S1146/A2365 – Requires hospital patient's medical record to include notation if patient is at increased risk of confusion, agitation, behavioral problems, and wandering due to dementia related disorder

S1298/ACS for A2972 – Permits municipalities to provide information on property tax bills concerning amount of local tax dollars saved through shared services

S1318/A3156 – Permits counties and non- governmental, community-based agencies to establish family justice centers which provide coordinated, multi-agency governmental and non-governmental assistance to victims of certain crimes and offenses, including domestic violence, and their family members

S1505/A1707 – Expands membership of NJ Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect

S1647/A3181 – Prohibits use of coupons, p rebates, and p reduction promotions in sales of tobacco and vapor products

S1683/A4267 – Concerns regulation of solid waste, hazardous waste, and soil and fill recycling industries

S1703/A715 – Exempts disabled veterans from buggy permit fees

S1791/A3414 – Requires employers to disclose certain wage information to employees

S1796/A4693 – Permits school district of residence to provide aid in-lieu-of transportation to pupil attending Marine Academy of Science and Technology provided certain conditions are met

S1832/A211 – Establishes loan redemption program and tuition reimbursement program for certain teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

S2267/A3616 – Gives State lottery winners option of remaining anonymous indefinitely

S2303/A4843 – Requires establishment of Work and Learn Consortiums by certain educational institutions to establish certificate and degree programs identified in high labor-demand industries

S2389 wGR/A5449 – Requires New Jersey State Board of Pharmacy to establish prescription drug pricing disclosure website and certain pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to provide prescription drug p information

S2428/A4965 – Requires that massage and bodywork therapists and employers carry professional liability insurance

S2469/A3745 – Prohibits person from contracting for public work if person is federally debarred from receiving federal contract

S2511/A4020 ) – Changes title of DEP "conservation officer" to "conservation police officer"

S2521/A4087 – Requires reporting of inmate abuse by employees of State correctional facilities and establishes reporting and investigation program

S2522/A4090 – Limits cross gender strip searches in State correctional facilities

S2532/A4086 – Requires correctional police officers receive 20 hours in-service training, including four hours in prevention of sexual misconduct, non-fraternization, and manipulation

S2555/A3990 – Allows dependent students whose parents or guardians hold H-1B visas to qualify for in-State tuition at public institutions of higher education provided they meet certain criteria

S2564/A3519 – Establishes "Restorative Justice in Education Pilot Program" in Department of Education

SCS for S2599/ACS for A1268 – Authorizes veterans’ property tax exemption and veterans’ property tax deduction for honorably discharged veterans of United States Armed Forces who did not serve in time of war or other emergency

S2826/A3274 – Requires institutions of higher education to offer cats and dogs no longer used for educational, research, or scientific purposes for adoption; designated the "Homes for Animal Heroes Act"

S2849/A4590 – Designates Seeing Eye® dog as State Dog

S3036/A1697 – Prohibits medical providers from reporting certain workers’ compensation medical charges to collection and credit reporting agencies

S3061/A4603 – Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for businesses that participate in DOL registered apprenticeship programs; establishes grant program for tax-exempt organizations participating in DOL registered apprenticeship programs

S3065/A4657 – Establishes youth apprenticeship pilot program in Department of Education

S3067/A4602 – Establishes five year Apprentice Assistance and Support Services Pilot Program

S3116/A4683 ) – Requires certain medical facilities to undertake end-of-life planning and training

S3117/A4685 – Requires emergency departments to take certain measures concerning palliative care for patients

S3126/A4107 – Requires drivers to stop at railroad crossing when on-track equipment is approaching railroad crossing

S3170/A5145 Milam, Land) – Increases prenotification time and requires severance pay in certain plant closings, transfers, and mass layoffs

S3227/A5261 – Requires restaurants to post signs advising customers to notify servers of food allergies; requires restaurant managers to complete food allergen training

S3265/A3178 – Prohibits sale or distribution of flavored vapor products

S3330 wGR/A5066 – Establishes pilot program in DCF to study impact of child care services provided by community providers operating in public school facilities; requires community providers to meet certain criteria

S3422/A6056 – Requires declaration of Code Blue alert when National Weather Service predicts temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower

S3468/A5105 – Establishes Task Force on Maximizing Employment for People with Disabilities

S3511/A5298 – Authorizes certain health care and social service resources to be made available during Code Blue alert

S3581/A5963 – Prohibits certain business financing contracts that contain judgment by confession provisions

S3685/A5345 – Establishes program to increase participation of underrepresented students in New Jersey’s science and engineering workforce

S3756/A6115 – Requires limited purpose regional school districts to coordinate with constituent districts regarding school calendar and curriculum

S3763/A6116 – Renames joint meetings as regional service agencies; grandfathers existing joint meetings

S3869/A5561 – Prohibits local governments from imposing fines on alarm companies in certain circumstances

S3871/A5427 – Adds member from Retired Judges Association of New Jersey to State Investment Council

SCS for S3878/ACS for A5394 – Reaffirms and clarifies that Attorney General and Division on Civil Rights may initiate actions in Superior Court to enforce "Law Against Discrimination"

S3920 wGR/A5552 – Concerns provision of energy to certain manufacturing facilities by providing exemptions to certain energy related taxes

S3923/A5680 – Concerns labor harmony agreements for hospitality projects

SCS for S3939 and 3944/ACS for A5681 and 5682 – Establishes Recycling Market Development Council

S3985/A5663 – Amends "Electric Discount and Energy Competition Act" to add definition of "open access offshore wind transmission facility" and revises law concerning "qualified offshore wind projects"

S4025/A5695 – Makes FY 2020 language allocation of $1,000,000 appropriated to Grants for Urban Parks to Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson

S4162/A6014 – Establishes NJ Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University; appropriates up to $500,000

S4165/A4364 ) – Expands University Hospital board of directors membership from 11 to 13 members

S4188/A6075 – "Lindsay’s Law"; provides tax benefits to organ and bone marrow donors and their employers, and provides paid time off to donors who are State or local government employees

S4200/A5855 – Requires State to pay difference between federal allocation and total cost of reduced p breakfast or lunch; appropriates $4.5 million

S4247/A6049 – Establishes criteria for distribution of Fiscal Year 2020 funding to Community Food Bank of New Jersey and partner organizations

S4264/A5962 ) – Designates State Highway Route 19 as "William J. Pascrell Jr. Highway"

S4275/A6088 – Allows BPU to increase cost to customers of Class I renewable energy requirement for energy years 2022 through 2024, under certain conditions

S4276/A6109 – Appropriates $32,153,936 to State Agriculture Development Committee, and amends 2017 appropriations for stewardship activities, for farmland preservation purposes

S4277/A6112 – Appropriates $5,000,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for municipal planning incentive grants for farmland preservation purposes

S4278/A6108 – Appropriates $21 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants for farmland preservation purposes

S4279/A6106 – Appropriates $1,350,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes

S4286/A5890 – Clarifies procedures concerning collection of child support on behalf of child over age 19 when court has ordered such support

S4309/A6107 – Appropriates $13,902,723 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to NJ Historic Trust for grants for certain historic preservation projects and associated administrative expenses

S4310/A6114 – Appropriates $8,872,682 to DEP from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for grants to certain nonprofit entities to acquire or develop lands for recreation and conservation purposes

S4311/A6113 – Appropriates $77,450,448 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues and various Green Acres funds to DEP for local government open acquisition and park development projects

S4312/A6111 – Appropriates $36.143 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for recreation and conservation purposes to DEP for State capital and park development projects

S4313/A6110 – Appropriates $33.915 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects

SCS for S4315/ACS for A6063 – Creates fund to reimburse local units of government for cost of certain mail-in ballot procedures; appropriates $3,000,000

SJR-51/AJR-189 – Establishes the "New Jersey State Commission on Urban Violence"

SJR-65/AJR-90 – Designates March 19th "Women in Public Office Day" in New Jersey

SJR-80/AJR-121 – Urges federal government to adhere to commitment to improve Northeast Corridor rail infrastructure by providing funding to complete Gateway Program

SJR-125/AJR-169 – Designates the second week of October of each year as "Obesity Care Week" in NJ

A344/S1575 – Revises certain aspects of the New Jersey Individual Development Account Program

A1040/S3928 – Establishes NJ "Landowner of the Year" award program

A1146/S4330 – Establishes "New Jersey Investing in You Promise Neighborhood Commission"

A1277/S2629 – Requires hospitals and homeless shelters to provide information on services and resources to individuals who are homeless or military veterans

A1449/S3168 – Provides job security to certain organ and bone marrow donors

A1477/S3228 Jimenez – Establishes Statewide Hit and Run Advisory Program to facilitate apprehension of persons fleeing motor vehicle accident scene; designated as "Zackhary’s Law"

A1478/S1648 – Revises law governing theater liquor licenses

A1604/S2734 – "Recreational Therapists Licensing Act"

A1796/S2609 – Prevents criminal defendant from asserting "gay and transgender panic" defense to murder charge in order to reduce charge to manslaughter committed in heat of passion

A1924/S2930 – Exempts certain honorably discharged United States military veterans from initial insurance producer licensing fee

A1992/S1780 – "New Jersey Call Center Jobs Act"

A2183/S1687 – "Music Therapist Licensing Act"

ACS for A2431 wGR/SCS for S1865 – Requires health insurers to provide plans that limit patient cost-sharing concerning certain prescription drug coverage

ACS for A2444 and S2656/S2081 – Provides for coverage of comprehensive tobacco cessation benefits in Medicaid

A2767/S2924 – Amends certain provisions of sexual assault statute to clarify elements necessary for conviction

A3312/S1972 – Requires Legislature to adopt and distribute policy prohibiting sexual harassment; requires members, officers, and employees of Legislature to complete online training on policy once every two years

A3670/S995 – Provides for designation of acute stroke ready hospitals, establishes Stroke Care Advisory Panel and Statewide stroke database, and requires development of emergency medical services stroke care protocols

ACS for A4136/SCS for S2675 – Establishes Possession In Excess of Daily Limit Vessel License for black sea bass and summer flounder; dedicates fees therefrom to marine fisheries programs

A4147/S2744 – Requires school districts and nonpublic schools to conduct audit of security features of buildings, grounds, and communication systems and to submit audit to NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and DOE

A4150/S2742 – Requires meeting between student and appropriate school personnel after multiple suspensions or proposed expulsion from public school to identify behavior or health difficulties

A4151/S2745 – Requires school security training for persons employed by public and nonpublic schools in substitute capacity and for employees and volunteers of youth programs operated in school buildings

A4260/S4335 – Prohibits sale of certain toy guns and imitation firearms

A4370/S2919 – Increases membership of board of trustees of Washington Association of New Jersey

A4377/S2934 – Requires DOT and OIT to develop materials concerning capabilities of airports in NJ and establishes "Public Use Airports Task Force"

A4517/S4341 – Establishes "New Jersey Eviction Crisis Task Force"

A4529/S3191 – Concerns reimbursements to Superstorm Sandy-impacted homeowners subjected to contractor fraud

A4563/S3096 – Prohibits use of bots to deceive person about origin and content of communication for certain commercial or election purposes

A4564/S3087 – Establishes "Voting Precinct Transparency Act;" requires filing of election district, county district, and municipal ward boundary data with Secretary of State for posting and download on official website with matching election results data

A4699/S2938 – Regulates annual report filing services

A4803/S4211 – Authorizes certain entities to directly bill Victims of Crime Compensation Office for counseling services provided to victims of firearm and stabbing crimes

A4822/S3408 – Permits municipalities to lease vacant municipal land for tiny home occupancy; directs DCA to enhance regulatory guidance on acceptable tiny home construction and use

A4904 wGR/S3347 – Concerns property taxes due and owing on real property owned by certain federal employees or contractors under certain circumstances

A4954/S3368 – Revises requirements for provision of counseling and support services to emergency services personnel

ACS for A4972/SCS for S1490 – Establishes certain consumer protections related to arbitration organizations

A4978 wGR/S3498 – Prohibits online education services from using and disclosing certain information, engaging in targeted advertising, and requires deletion of certain information in certain circumstances

A5023/S3467 – Exempts from DOT permitting requirements certain signs not located in protected areas that have been approved by municipality

A5028/S3523 – Establishes "James Nicholas Rentas’s Law," revises "New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act"

A5029/S3522 – Requires New Jersey Office on Minority and Multicultural Health to study racial disparities on sexual and reproductive health of African-American women

A5031/S3455 – Requires hospital emergency departments to ask person of childbearing age about recent pregnancy history

A5314/S3692– Requires DHS to study social isolation occurring in certain population groups

A5344/S3833 – Establishes uniform standard for acceptable proof of veteran status for veteran’s ID cards and various State and local programs

A5388/S3895 – Requires specialized in-service training regarding crime victims for police departments in certain high-crime areas

A5389/S3896 – Requires training or experience in crime victims’ rights for certain members of Victims of Crime Compensation Review Board

A5432/S3796 – Requires DEP Commissioner to establish individual transferable quota system for menhaden purse seine fishery

A5445/S3909 – Requires AG to establish program to detect fentanyl in State’s illegal drug supply and make information related to presence of fentanyl available in database accessible by law enforcement

A5511/S1852 – Revises certain penalties for illegal operation of snowmobile, all-terrain vehicle, or dirt bike

A5580/S3842 – Extends availability period for tax credits for certain expenses incurred for production of certain film and digital media content, raises annual cap related to film production, and provides for annual administration of film tax credits

A5583/S3919 – Prohibits sale, lease, rent, or installation of certain equipment or products containing hydrofluorocarbons or other greenhouse gases

A5630/S3981 – Requires Civil Service Commission to establish and maintain hotline for State employees to submit reports of workplace discrimination and harassment

A5667/S3933 – "Charlie’s Law"; requires pharmacy practice sites and hospice programs to furnish patients with information and means to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs and medications

A5801/S4064 – Concerns responsibility of contractors for wage claims against subcontractors

A5817/S4263 – Allows certain persons to qualify for casino key employee license and casino employee registration

A5916/S4255 – Authorizes DOH to notify elected officials of financial distress of certain hospitals

A5918/SCS for S3741 and 4253 – Expands hospital reporting requirements

A5970/S4201 – Amends list of environmental infrastructure projects approved for long-term funding for FY2020 to include new projects, remove certain projects, and modify estimated loan amounts for certain projects

A5971/S4202 – Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend additional sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2020

A5972/S4203 – Makes changes to New Jersey Infrastructure Bank’s enabling act

A5977/S4282 – Provides for establishment of Regional Health Hub Program as replacement to Accountable Care Organization Demonstration Project, and designates existing accountable care organizations and look-alike organizations as Regional Health Hubs

A6119/S4336 – Revises "The Public Works Contractor Registration Act" and amends definition of registered apprenticeship program

AJR-35/SJR-159 – Designates third full week in March as "Domestic Violence Services Awareness Week" to bring awareness of services available to domestic violence victims

AJR-103/SJR-70 – Permanently designates January as "NUT Carcinoma Awareness Month" in New Jersey

AJR-118/SJR-157 – Designates April of each year as "Financial Literacy Month" in New Jersey

AJR-180/SJR-112 – Designates February in each year as "Career and Technical Education Month" in New Jersey

