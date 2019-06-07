Watermelon sangria in a tapped watermelon

If you are looking for a great summer party cocktail that will have your guests saying “WOW,” here it is!

Join Eric Scott in his Tiki Bar as he shows you how to make a delicious and refreshing watermelon sangria, and how to serve it in a whole watermelon.

To make it, you will need:

1 medium to large watermelon

1 bottle dry white wine

½ cup vodka

½ cup simple syrup

5 cups watermelon juice (strained)

1 cup fresh Jersey blueberries

1 lime (quartered)

1 blood orange (quartered)

*Apple corer and plastic tap