Watermelon sangria in a tapped watermelon
If you are looking for a great summer party cocktail that will have your guests saying “WOW,” here it is!
Join Eric Scott in his Tiki Bar as he shows you how to make a delicious and refreshing watermelon sangria, and how to serve it in a whole watermelon.
To make it, you will need:
1 medium to large watermelon
1 bottle dry white wine
½ cup vodka
½ cup simple syrup
5 cups watermelon juice (strained)
1 cup fresh Jersey blueberries
1 lime (quartered)
1 blood orange (quartered)
*Apple corer and plastic tap