Have you seen them? 3 girls girls in NJ disappear into woods

Have you seen these three girls?

The trio of juveniles apparently ran into the woods near their Camden County home Sunday evening, and have not returned, according to the Waterford Township Police Department.

Authorities say on July 30 at 6:45 p.m., three girls left their home on Atco Avenue and ran into a wooded area.

It is not clear why they left home or where they could be headed.

They said Makiya Jackson was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with brown leggings and black flip-flops.

Lundynn Colbert was last seen wearing a white crop top style shirt with white and black pajama pants with yellow Crocs.

Zahara Trigg was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with green and white shorts.

Anyone with information regarding any of the missing girls is asked to please contact either the Waterford Police Department or the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

