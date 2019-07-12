Watch this vintage Great Adventure ad for a walk down memory lane

Here’s a TV commercial, circa 1975, for Great Adventure (pre-Six Flags). I’ve been to the Six Flags version many times and never seen clowns, jousting, or stagecoach shootouts, but apparently they used to be part of the attraction.

The log flume ride looks pretty similar, though. I’m sure the park was fun in its day, but it seems like the modern version is aimed a lot more at thrill seekers (which I like). Anyway, enjoy the trip back in time.

