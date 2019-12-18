Watch this bear look right in this guy’s windshield

With New Jersey’s bear hunt extended I thought I’d share a little bear news. For those of us who wondered what it might be like to encounter one, perhaps this story can shed some light.

Sequoia National Park is in the southern Sierra Nevada and is home to beautiful mountainous land, the largest tree in the world (General Sherman tree stands 275 feet tall), and bears. Lots of bears.

A California man was traveling in Sequoia National Park with his dog in the car when he had some unexpected sight seeing. A black bear came along the road while he was stopped and decided to get up close, really close, and personal. The bear went nose to nose with the man’s pet dog with only the windshield separating them.

Check out this amazing CNN video. I’d say this guy got his money’s worth.

