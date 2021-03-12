WATCH: Off-duty Correctional Officer catches a bridge jumper

Police officers are always on duty. Even in their downtime when the uniform is hung up after the shift, they don't let their guard down. This was certainly the case for today's #BlueFriday honoree, Corrections Officer Faustino Saucedo.

It was a Sunday afternoon and Officer Saucedo had left his home to drive to pick up his wife. His situational awareness in high gear always, he noticed a man on the side of a bridge. Acting immediately, he pulled over, parked and approached the scene. The officer's decision was the difference between life and death.

At the moment the officer was within arms length, the guy jumped. Officer Saucedo grabbed him by the shoulders and was able to hold him long enough for a few bystanders to help lift the man to safety.

The strength, courage and quick action from Officer Faustino Saucedo is a shining example of the heroism seen every day from our local law enforcement. He represents the best of what NJ Corrections Officers and all the members of the Policeman's Benevolent Association Local 105.

