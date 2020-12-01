Watch NJ cop pull driver from burning car on Thanksgiving

MONROE (Middlesex) — Township police have released dashboard camera video showing the rescue of a driver in a burning overturned car on Thanksgiving night.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion about 8:30 p.m. on Pergola Avenue near the intersection with Namsan Drive.

Police said the Fusion crossed the roadway and hit a tree, rolling over into the path of an oncoming Kia Optima driven by a 74-year-old man who could not avoid hitting the car.

Officer Douglas Perrone was the first to respond to the scene and used a fire extinguisher before climbing into the burning vehicle and pulling the 30-year-old driver to safety.

Dashboard camera footage from Perrone's police vehicle shows him running toward the car fire.

Police said Perrone was then helped by Deputy Chief Lonnie Pipero, of Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1.

The 30-year-old driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in serious condition from internal injuries.

Perrone was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation before being released.

The second driver was unhurt.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Monroe Township Police at 732-521-0222, Ext. 126.