Watch for salamanders crossing the road

Not too long ago, we had a woman call into the show who said she helped salamanders cross New Jersey roads. I had never heard of such a thing, but it is real and it is going on now!

I saw this story on NorthJersey.com about the annual salamander migration and the volunteers who keep them safe. Every year, under the cover of darkness on warm, rainy nights, the salamanders make their migration toward pools of water, many of which are on the other side of busy roads, putting them in danger. To help them in their trek, volunteers organized by Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey safeguard the amphibians across sometimes busy roads, like Beekman Road in East Brunswick.

The volunteers, armed with flashlights, close the road and make sure the salamanders (and other animals like toads and frogs) navigate their trip to what are known as “vernal pools.” Since they only do this during rainy nights (and the fact that they’re small), they need protection from speeding motorists.

According to the Friends of the EBEC (East Brunswick Environmental Commission), spectators are allowed at the crossing and the events are often well attended by individuals, groups and families taking pictures and listening to the chorus of frogs and peepers. Locations for crossing are also set up in Warren and Sussex counties, although, due to COVID, those sites aren’t allowing the public.

The migration starts with the snow melt and typically continues until early June. Last year, the volunteers helped over 14,000 salamanders, toads, and frogs cross busy New Jersey roads.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.