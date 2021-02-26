Watch Firefighters use jaws of life to help deer caught in fence

"Greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

It’s a quote often mistakenly attributed to Gandhi. Nonetheless it certainly applied to the greatness of some first responders in Mantua on Thursday morning. Police there got a call shortly after 5:30am. Someone had seen a deer caught in a fence on Wenonah Avenue. The poor thing had gotten pinned between iron bars.

When police arrived sure enough the frightened deer was halfway through the fence but it’s hindquarters wouldn’t clear the bars and it was stuck and couldn’t back up.

Police knew instantly who to call. Their buddies at Mantua Township Fire Department and Rescue 2218. They arrived with a hydraulic spreading tool known as the jaws of life. I’m sure that deer renamed it the jaws of freedom. He was out in no time. Here’s the video of the deer being freed.

Here’s the craziest part. You’d think this was a one in a million type 911 call, right? Nope. According to NJ.com, they previously had another deer stuck in that very same fence.

I guarantee somewhere in deerverse that fence is known as the Bermuda Triangle.

