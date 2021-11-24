Watch: Fireball streaks across New Jersey

Did you see it?

Several videos have popped up showing a fireball in the night sky over New Jersey Tuesday night.

Dozens of reports were filed with the American Meteor Society across 11 states, including New Jersey.

A thread on reddit also has several reports from around the state between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"I was driving west or northwest and barely saw it in front of me, pretty high up on my windshield," said one redditer. "Cute little meteor. Fast little guy too," wrote another.

Given the variety of reports and the time differences between them, it's possible it was not one, but multiple meteors.

The Leonid meteor shower happens every November. It typically is winding down by the end of the month, but some sightings are still being reported. The name 'Leonid' comes from where the meteors appear in the sky: as if they were coming from the constellation Leo.

They are actually debris left by Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The fragments get pulled into Earth's atmosphere as our planet passes through the debris field at this time every year.

