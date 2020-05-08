WATCH: Dramatic car fire video and the cop who saved the day

Check out this incredible video of a car fire at the Taco Bell in Manahawkin. Thankfully, Stafford Police Officer Keith Oler had the quick thinking of jumping into action and pushing the car out of the drive-thru lane away from the building.

Officer Oler took a risk with his own safety in order to prevent a potential disaster from unfolding. He and the rest of the heroes at the Stafford PD are our #BlueFriday honorees for today.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: