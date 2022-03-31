Watch: Adorable baby bull fights a mailbox in Stafford, NJ

Stafford Township police got an unusual call Wednesday afternoon after a bull, a goat and some pigs escaped their pens and had to be rounded up and taken home.

Body cam footage from a police officer identified only as Officer Pascale, shows the bull in front of a home in the area of Hilliard Boulevard and Beach Avenue in downtown Manahawkin.

"Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today," police wrote on Facebook.

Standing safely behind his cruiser, Officer Pascale watched as the 1-year old bull named Baby Cow (do-do-do-do-do) ripped up a mailbox. He's heard on the video laughing and telling the dispatcher, "She's busy assaulting a mailbox right now."

After the mailbox was on the ground, Baby Cow headed into the yard with Officer Pascale in pursuit. You can hear him yelling after the bull, "moo, moo cow." Dogs are barking in the background.

All of the animals were rounded up safely, with the help of animal control, and returned to their owners.

