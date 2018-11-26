Driver left crash that killed 9-year-old on Rt. 295

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — State Police are looking for the driver of a car that left the scene of a crash on Route 295 on Sunday night that killed a 9-year-old girl, and left her father and sister seriously injured.

Madelynn Rizzo of Union was pronounced dead at the scene after her father’s Ford Focus collided with another vehicle in the center lane and went off the highway hitting several trees, police said. Witnesses told police Rizzo had been driving erratically moments before the collision, State Police said.

The father, Marcelo Rizzo, 37, of Elizabeth, suffered head injuries. His 8-year-old daughter Juliana of Union was seriously injured. Both were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash did not remain on the scene. The car was hit in the rear passenger side, which caused damage to the rear quarter panel and/or rear passenger side bumper, State Police said witnesses reported.

Police say they would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle that left as a witness to the crash.

Police said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Bordentown State Police Station at 609-298-1171.

