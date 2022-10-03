How to opt-out of NJ sex-ed classes? Use this letter

Few education issues have been more polarizing in New Jersey than revised sex education standards that took effect with the current school year.

New guidelines issued by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration require the introduction of mature sexual terms in earlier grades than previous standards as well as what could be considered graphic discussions about sex, sexual behavior and gender.

The state does not require a specific curriculum, and does allow broad latitude for districts to adopt their own lesson plans, as long it adheres to the general state guidelines and the timetable laid out by the New Jersey Department of Education.

A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll found a large majority of state residents “are in favor of this kind of content being taught when it comes to middle and high school — 71% favor it in middle school, 88% of New Jerseyans favor it in high school.”

Poll Director Ashley Konig said, "New Jerseyans are, however, split when it comes to teaching it in elementary school, 46% favor it, versus 51% who oppose it.”

Koning said an emphasis on “age appropriateness in questioning did not make much difference on this issue in terms of how respondents felt.

"New Jerseyans are, however, split when it comes to teaching it in elementary school, 46% favor it, versus 51% who oppose it."

Koning said an emphasis on “age appropriateness in questioning did not make much difference on this issue in terms of how respondents felt.

Districts that do not comply have been warned they face sanctions that could include the loss of local control, a state takeover of the district and possibly the loss of state aid.

The Murphy administration has also warned parents not to simply keep kids home when the lessons are taught in health classes. If you do not want your kids taking sex education classes, you will need to write a formal letter to the principal detailing any objections and how they conflict with religious or personal beliefs.

For those who do not write the letter, and keep their kids home, they risk an unexcused absence, which could impact advancement or graduation.

My children are not to be taught anything regarding CRT, SEL, or items of a sexual nature of any kind, genitalia, gender, gay, lesbian, transgender, gender orientation, sexual preference, sexual behavior, LGBTQ, or anything else to do with sexuality. - sample opt-out letter for NJ sex-ed classes

Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have called to say they intend to keep their kids out of sex education classes, but were unsure how to write the letter to their school or what to say to ensure their kids were not exposed to lessons parents found inappropriate.

We consulted with attorney Kristen Sinclair, who also belongs the group NJ Fresh Faced Schools. Sinclair was a guest on our recent Town Hall broadcast on the new sex-ed standards.

Sinclair says it is important that parents are very specific about their objections to avoid any confusion about which lessons their kids will be allowed to skip.

She has prepared a sample letter for us to share with you that can be downloaded below and customized for each child and grade level.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.