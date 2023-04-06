Want coffee on the beach? Coffee bike is coming to Manasquan, NJ

Casey Jurgens saw an opportunity and he’s swinging for the fences. Having worked as a deejay in Manasquan for the past ten years, he noticed all the coffee shops are inland and pretty far from the beach. The 32-year-old entrepreneur thought about that.

What if people might like a cold brew on the beach?

So, starting in May, he’s bringing a "coffee bike" close to the beach at 1st Avenue and East Main. He’ll be there every day for the season from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The plan is to serve cold brew on tap customized with flavors like hazelnut, mocha and vanilla syrups and also different milks.

Jurgens tells app.com, “Right now, I'm keeping it simple. Once I work out the kinks and it goes well, I'm going to start offering more options."

A beach in Manasquan A beach in Manasquan (Chris Swendeman) loading...

Also for right now he’ll be using a specialty roast from Moon Doggie Coffee Roasters in Westwood, but eventually wants to offer his own roasted coffee.

During the pandemic with shutdowns and limited options he fell into the hobby of coffee roasting. “I got super into it, breaking it down with science and math," said Jurgens.

I love seeing someone going all in and trying something new especially in a place like New Jersey which is historically rough on small business. Spotting a need and coming up with a way to fill a void is essential in business and he’s doing just that. I wish him much success. If you’re in Manasquan this summer look for Casey and his coffee bike.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

