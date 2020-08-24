You might not be an auto racing fan, but once you attend a race at Wall Stadium Speedway in Wall Township, you just might become one this year.

After a long-awaited and delayed opening, Wall Stadium has been hosting races for almost a month now. I was fortunate enough to get an inside look from the announcer's booth and in the pits for a night of racing earlier this month.

There are crowd size restrictions, so it's first-come, first-served at the gate on Saturdays. If you've got kids that are itching to get out and see something different, this would be one of the few places you can take them right now in New Jersey. The food stands are open and of course there is social distancing and masks required, but it doesn't seem to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd, and especially not the drivers.

One of my closest friends happens to be a driver and the night I showed up, of course he got into a couple of wrecks. You can see the race stopped and the officials checking him out on his first crash in the pics here.

Dennis Malloy photo

Dennis Malloy photo

He had to resume the race in last place but was able to gain nine positions before the conclusion of the twenty five lap heat. The owners of the track are great people who are really dedicated to the sport of auto racing and have been involved in it for many years here in New Jersey. The dedicated fans show up every week and it's such a unique and special part of sport here in New Jersey, that you should definitely check out, especially this season. After several threatened closings in the last few years, Wall Stadium Speedway is still alive and kicking every weekend here in New Jersey and worth checking out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5: