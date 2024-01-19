Toms River, NJ man admits destroying $1M worth of vehicles
WALL — The owner of a realty and insurance company admitted to setting over a million dollars worth of commercial vehicles on fire in 2022.
Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 70, of Toms River pleaded guilty to third-degree arson in the torching of six vehicles parked in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue on Sept. 26, 2002, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
The company that owned the vehicles was not disclosed but businesses on that stretch of road included at the time an auto repair shop and an excavation contracting company.
Paying a price
Santiago did not disclose Ward's motive to burn the vehicles.
Ward was the owner of Ward Realty and Insurance in Point Pleasant.
The state has recommended a three-year sentence in a state prison for Ward who will be sentenced in March.
