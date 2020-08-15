Voting in NJ won’t be the same this year — What to expect

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced an executive order making the November election, which will determine who will occupy the White House for the next four years, almost entirely by mail.

New Jersey already had a run at nearly all-mail voting in July, when the state held its primaries that had been delayed from June.

Murphy said that this won't be a "regular election year." Here's what you should expect.

