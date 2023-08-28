NJ farm’s unique corn maze has a country music twist

🌽 A New Jersey farm unveils a corn maze dedicated to a country music star

🌽 Von Thun's has two locations in South Brunswick and Washington Township

🌽 The maze is five acres and features two phases

A farm with two New Jersey locations joins 40 others nationwide that are paying tribute to a country music star this fall.

In celebration of the October release of Reba McEntire’s upcoming lifestyle book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots,” and companion music album, “Not That Fancy,” Von Thun’s Farms in South Brunswick and Washington Township (Warren), are preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring McEntire.

The 5+ acre mazes are scheduled to open Saturday, Sept. 16.

Von Thun’s Farms are two of the 40+ farms across the U.S. featuring the country music legend in their corn maze this year. Collectively, the farms, which are designated by The Maize Inc., in 24 states, will reach more than one million visitors during the fall season.

Von Thun's Farm in South Brunswick (Von Thun's) Von Thun's Farm in South Brunswick (Von Thun's) loading...

“While I admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” McEntire said.

The country singer grew up in Oklahoma so she knows the importance of agriculture, and she says she loves being involved with something that brings more people out to farms.

Besides getting lost in the maze, guests will also have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” on Nov. 5 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The prize also includes a two-night stay at a hotel.

Von Thun's Washington Township, Warren (Von Thun's) Von Thun's Washington Township, Warren (Von Thun's) loading...

“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” said Bob Von Thun, owner of Thun’s Country Farm Market.

The first phase of the maze is short and perfect for young guests and those with limited walking ability. It tells the story of Spookley and how his friends helped him overcome being the only square pumpkin in a school of regular pumpkins.

The second phase is nearly five acres with twists and turns. While navigating the maze, there are 10 stops along the way where guests can answer a theme question and get a clue as to where to turn next.

There are also interactive games, and Maize-Opoly that guests can play, depending on the farm location.

Von Thun’s corn mazes will open Sat. Sept. 16 just in time for the farm’s Fall Festival weekends. Then the mazes will be open daily, including Columbus Day through Halloween.

Tickets can be purchased online here

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom