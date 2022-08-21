Visiting Cape May, New Jersey? Check out this floating restaurant

Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling.

Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?

Imagine a boat coming up right next to you and tossing you a hot dog. That’s now a reality in south Jersey.

Introducing Sandbar Joe's Floating Food Boat.

This wave-riding restaurant is here to give you the comfort food you crave and you don’t even have to leave the water!

According to their site, the restaurant is

“a full service floating concession stand that also does concierge dockside catering,” and it’s the first of its kind in Cape May County.

That’s right, they’ll deliver your food right there in the ocean!

You have your choice of hot dogs, cole slaw, tacos, mac and cheese, and a variety of specials including chicken skewers, meatball subs, barbecue ribs, chicken salad, shrimp cocktail, pulled pork sliders, and Philly soft pretzels.

“When a lot of boaters come out, they have coolers and bring their own drinks,” owner Joe Gratz told nj.com. “Everyone is looking for an easy snack, which is really our business model. How can we get out there quickly and serve people out in the water for lunch or early dinner?”

The boat makes its route Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s been occupying Cape May’s waters since June and has been a hit with Jersey shore visitors.

You can find them in the back bays or at the Hereford's Inlet.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.