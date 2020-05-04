Vintage booster film about NJ from the 1950s

There’s an old show called Leave It To Beaver our parents and grandparents talked about. This must have been what it was like.

Here’s a public relations film telling us how special New Jersey is, made in 1956, that's been posted to Youtube and was recently shared by the official New Jersey Facebook page, among others. You’ll see what fashions people wore to the beach. You’ll hear what announcers sounded like back then. (Hint: they all sounded exactly the same.)

What’s timeless is New Jersey always was misunderstood. This news reel-type love letter to New Jersey is filled with expressions like “you may be surprised to know” and “few people would guess.” It was made for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company back when there was a New Jersey Bell Telephone Company — long before there was a Traction Park, a Six Flags Great Adventure, casinos, or an iPlay America for that matter.

What did people do for fun? This would have you think they gazed in wonder at George Washington’s firearm. From a historical perspective had they known drive-in movies would be virtually extinct one day I bet they would have included them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.