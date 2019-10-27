Vineland looking at getting NJ’s first veterinary school

Vineland and Rowan University will undertake a joint study to determine the feasibility of establishing a veterinary school in the city. It would be the first in New Jersey.

Vineland's economic development director, Sandy Forosisky says, a veterinary school should be a perfect fit for the Garden State, which has a long tradition in agriculture.

And turning the South Jersey city into a college town might also be beneficial to residents and businesses.

The City Council has approved spending up to $10,000 for the study over the next few months.

"We're going to start looking at the different models out there and how much it would cost, and is it feasible to do," Forosisky said.

"From an economic development standpoint, we know that education and economic development go hand-in-hand. We recognized the success that Rowan had in Glassboro with Rowan Boulevard. We know in Atlantic City they're trying with Stockton. I went to Rutgers in New Brunswick. I saw what Rutgers did for New Brunswick."

The study will enlist the services of veterinarian Matthew Edson of Rancocas Veterinary Associates.

She suggests one advantage for veterinary students from New Jersey would be an in-state tuition break.

"Everyone's conscious of tuition, that it has to be affordable," she said.

