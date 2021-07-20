Video shows Manchester, NJ cop saving 6-year-old in restaurant

A Manchester police officer is being credited with saving a life when he stopped a girl from choking during lunch.

The girl is seen in a video released by Manchester police sitting with her family inside the Cafe Napoli Thursday when she begins to choke and was unable to breath.

As her uncle unsuccessfully tried to do the Heimlich Maneuver to free the blockage, Detective Richard Jupinka walked from his table and quickly took over the situation. Within seconds he had the girl breathing again.

The girl's family turned down additional medical attention and thanked the officer his action.

"Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time. Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently," police Chief Robert Dolan said.

What should you do in the same situation?

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center recommends not performing the Heimlich Maneuver unless you are trained and instead calling 911.

