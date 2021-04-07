Video shows exactly how to kill spotted lanternflies

We’ve been hearing about these pests for a few years now. It started with one pre-cut Christmas tree brought inside a Warren County home. There were two egg clusters attached that went unnoticed by the woman until the strange, colorful insects popped up in her home after hatching. Now this invasive species has spread to multiple counties.

In fact, the counties of Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Gloucester, Burlington, Camden, Mercer and Salem all have been under special quarantine. If you spot them, you’re asked to kill them. If you spot their eggs, you’re asked to destroy them.

And now a video from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture shows you exactly how to do it.

So that’s the key. Don’t just scrape these egg clusters off. CRUSH them as you scrape. The most memorable line of the video... "You can hear a crunch, that’s how you know you’re killing them."

In those 8 quarantine counties that were mentioned people were also asked to check their lawn equipment, firewood, paving stones and even their vehicles. Definitely kill them if you find them. And if you plan on moving items outside of your quarantine county to other areas inspect them carefully for the unwanted pest before doing so. Here’s a checklist of items to inspect before moving these to other parts of the state.

No, the spotted lanternfly won’t hurt humans or pets, but they’re devastating to agriculture. This past winter season, crews from both the New Jersey Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture destroyed thousand of egg clusters on about 600 properties and treated 20,000 acres to fight this pest. But they can use your help too. So watch the video and do your part.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.