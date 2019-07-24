Video of impressive wind blowing through Burlington County

A lot of people have been posting pictures (and videos) of the massive tree damage New Jersey suffered during Monday night’s powerful thunderstorms, but in Burlington, it looked like the wreckage from somebody’s house was being blown down the street. In this video, originally posted on Reddit, pieces of debris are seen blowing down the street with some massive force.

The video is from Route 130 in Edgewater Park, and it is believed that the debris used to be the roof of the McDonald's seen on the right side of the road. It’s also nice to know that the roof blowing around the street didn’t slow the SUV that comes tearing out of the parking lot.

More from New Jersey 101.5