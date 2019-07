Most people in New Jersey got some heavy rain Wednesday night but pockets of the state received serious wind damage from the remnants of what was hurricane Barry. It seems a tornado like wind cut a path from Oakhurst right through to the ocean Wednesday night. These images are from Hey Street in Oakhurst. Two streets over there was no damage whatsoever.

Photo from Jim Murdoch

Photo from Jim Murdoch

