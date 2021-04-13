Video: Accused Lakewood perv tries to get teen into car for $100

LAKEWOOD — Video taken by a 16-year-old teen during an alleged luring incident shows Julio Anchia trying to get her to "go around the block" with him.

Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said Anchia, 40, approached the teen in the parking lot of the Highpoint condominium complex on Prospect Street on March 31. He grew "more and more insistent" that she get in his car, officials said.

Investigators were eventually able to identify Anchia, who turned himself into police on Sunday.

Staffordsmith confirmed that video posted by NBC 4 New York and The Lakewood Scoop is Anchia.

In the clips shown on NBC 4 New York, Anchia tells her that "all the kids do crazy stuff," to which she responds "not me." He offers the her $100 for “maybe 10 minutes to go around the block.”

"I want to take your clothes off. Touch, feel a little bit, your beautiful body. Just something quick and crazy," to which she responds, "No. I'm good."

The girl in The Scoop footage turns down his advances because he is a stranger, she said. He introduces himself as “Julio. Like Julio Iglesias” and asks her to do “something crazy” and “real quick” in the car.

"We're not going to have sex or anything just play around," Anchia says.

"No I'm good," the girl says.

Anchia was charged with second-degree attempted luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and remained in the Ocean County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether Anchia had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 16 but adults can still be charged with child endangerment or other sex offenses in certain circumstances involving victims younger than 18 or

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Underdog Danny (@underdog_danny)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S.