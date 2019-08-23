Victim trapped after NJ Transit bus, SUV collide head-on

WINSLOW — Several people were hospitalized when an NJ Transit Access Link bus and a SUV crashed head on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Berlin-Cross Keys Road near Oakland Avenue. The SUV crossed into the path of the bus, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

One person on board and the driver of the bus were hospitalized but Smith did not know the extent of their injuries or how many people were inside the SUV.

Smith said the investigation was being led by Winslow police.

Video of the crash posted by CBS Philly shows the front of the bus going clear through the engine to the driver-side windshield. Another picture tweeted by 6 ABC reporter TaRhonda Thomas shows a steering wheel on the ground next to the SUV.

Thomas said one person was trapped in one of the vehicles for at least a half hour.

Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville was closed in both directions for the clean up and investigation.

NJ Transit's Access Link provides public transportation for those with disabilities who are unable to use the local bus service according to the American with Disabilities Act.

Winslow police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return messages.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5