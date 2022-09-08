VINELAND — A man was stabbed several times late Wednesday afternoon at the Vineland Transportation Center.

Police Chief Pedro Casiano said the victim went across West Landis Avenue to Tony Soprano's Pizzeria around 3:05 p.m. An ambulance took the victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they are in stable condition.

The victim had not yet been positively identified by police.

Tony Soprano Pizzeria in Vineland Tony Soprano Pizzeria in Vineland (Google Street View) loading...

NBC Philadelphia reported the victim was a male who was stabbed several times in the neck.

Police charged James Smith, of Milllville, with attempted homicide along with weapons offenses after taking him into custody about a mile away at Landis Park. Smith is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Casiano asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call 856-691-4111 ext. 4181.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

