Victim killed by shooting in front of grocery store in Bloomfield, NJ
BLOOMFIELD — One person was killed and two injured in a targeted shooting in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Shots were fired around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and 16th Street in front of a grocery store and deli, according to Bloomfield police, who called it an "isolated targeted incident."
Mayor Michael Venezia on his Facebook page called it a "senseless tragedy."
"Our hearts are with those affected by this unacceptable incident. This is not the community we have built in Bloomfield. Our police department will be working around the clock on this case. I urge anyone with information to please contact the BPD and Prosecutors office immediately," Venezia said.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the victim.
NorthJersey.com reported it was the first reported homicide in Bloomfield since August 2020.
Sunday was Palm Sunday, a Christian holiday that celebrates Jesus' return to Jerusalem.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
