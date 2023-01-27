Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street

🔴 Nearly two dozen shots were fired on Broad Street near Lincoln Park

🔴 A fatally injured Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was found on the sidewalk

🔴 Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for anyone with information

NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night.

The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was found shot on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene. Three others who ran into the liquor store after the shots were fired were taken to University Hospital.

Stephens did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Newark NJ 2022 crime stats Newark NJ 2022 crime stats (City of Newark) loading...

Search of a nearby park

RLS Metro Breaking News reported police searched Lincoln Park next to the liquor store during their initial investigation. No arrests have yet been made

Stephens asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

