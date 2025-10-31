Camp Patriot gives back to disabled vets and first responders

Michael Boll from New Jersey Veterans Network has been working with us to bring stories about courageous veterans to our largest-in-the-state audience.

This Friday he introduced us to former Navy Corpsman Micah Clark.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash loading...

From Service to Support: Meet Veteran Micah Clark

Micah served in the United States Navy honorable supporting our nation and providing critical medical support for the United States Marines. Now he continues the support of veterans through a 150 acre farm in Montana called Camp Patriot.

The farm hosts a retreat for disabled veterans and first responders. The retreats are for 4-5 days and include activities like hiking, fishing, hiking, ATVs, boating and other outdoor activities.

The week gives veterans and first responders the opportunity to bond and learn outdoors life skills and develop long lasting friendships.

Photo by David Valentine on Unsplash Photo by David Valentine on Unsplash loading...

How You Can Support Camp Patriot’s Mission

This is a national charity and veterans and first responders from all over the country are selected to come to the ranch, helping 80 veterans a year with all expenses covered.

If you want to learn more about Camp Patriot, and how you can help, visit their website here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈