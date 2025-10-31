Camp Patriot gives back to disabled vets and first responders
This Friday he introduced us to former Navy Corpsman Micah Clark.
From Service to Support: Meet Veteran Micah Clark
Micah served in the United States Navy honorable supporting our nation and providing critical medical support for the United States Marines. Now he continues the support of veterans through a 150 acre farm in Montana called Camp Patriot.
The farm hosts a retreat for disabled veterans and first responders. The retreats are for 4-5 days and include activities like hiking, fishing, hiking, ATVs, boating and other outdoor activities.
The week gives veterans and first responders the opportunity to bond and learn outdoors life skills and develop long lasting friendships.
How You Can Support Camp Patriot’s Mission
This is a national charity and veterans and first responders from all over the country are selected to come to the ranch, helping 80 veterans a year with all expenses covered.
If you want to learn more about Camp Patriot, and how you can help, visit their website here.
