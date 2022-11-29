SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police need the public's help in locating a woman who signed herself out of a group home over the summer.

Veronica McLean, 22, was reported missing in late October by a friend who had not heard from her in some time, police said.

Police determined that McLean had been living in a group home on Broadway Road in South Brunswick, and learned that she gave up assistance from the state in July.

According to the police department, McLean may have been in the area of Hancock Street in Brooklyn, New York, shortly after leaving the group home.

"Friends indicate McLean's mental well-being and lack of contact with any family or friends in months raises their concerns," police said.

McLean is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Detectives have been working with state and federal authorities, as well as the New York Police Department, on leads in the case. Detectives are mainly following leads in the Brooklyn area, police said.

Anyone with possible leads or who may have had contact with McLean in the past three months is asked to contact the South Brunswick Police Detective Bureau at 732-329-4648.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers